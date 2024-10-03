Melania Trump's memoir reveals her strong support for women's autonomy over abortion rights, emphasizing that only women should decide about their bodies.

In a surprising move, Melania Trump in her memoir said that she is a passionate supporter of a woman's right to control her own body, which includes abortion rights.

Melania Trump said, The Gaurdian cites here memoire, “It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government."

"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."

The move come as a big surprise amid a campaign in which her husband Donald Trump’s threats to women’s reproductive rights have played a central role.

The book, Melania, will be published in the US next Tuesday

Abortion laws in the United States In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had protected abortion rights nationwide since 1973. Three justices, appointed by Donald Trump during his presidency, voted in favor of this decision. Since then, states run by Republicans have introduced strict abortion bans.

Donald Trump has both taken credit for the Dobbs decision, which was a major goal for evangelical and conservative Catholic voters and donors, and tried to distance himself from the backlash it caused. He has stated that decisions about abortion rights should be left to individual states.