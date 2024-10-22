US Polls 2024: ‘Will flood nation with more illegal immigrants,’ Indian American Republican leaders slam Kamala Harris

Three Indian American Republican leaders—Bobby Jindal, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy—have criticised Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, for her purportedly flawed immigration, economic, and foreign policies.

As reported by PTI, in a social media advertisement, former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal asserts that Harris' Medicare plan would provide "gold-plated" healthcare to 12 million undocumented immigrants.

“It will flood the US with more illegal immigrants,” Jindal said in a video released by America First Policy Institute, a political action committee. “Don’t let your families and friends fall for the lies.”

Bobby Jindal, who served as Louisiana Governor from 2008 to 2016, previously ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. After a period of staying out of the spotlight and initially opposing Trump, he has returned to support the former president's policies.

In addition to Jindal, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and businessman-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy have also pursued the presidency, with Jindal and Ramaswamy running in the 2016 and 2024 election cycles, respectively. Now, all three have endorsed Trump for the presidency, with Ramaswamy emerging as a close confidant of Trump and actively campaigning on his behalf.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Haley said, “When I look at the issues and the differences between the two candidates, there is no question that I want to see Donald Trump win this election.”

“We cannot have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. All you have to do is to look at what Kamala Harris has said. She does not think illegal immigrants are illegal. She thinks that we should give them free education, free place to live, free healthcare,” she said.

Hailey claimed that Harris and her running mate Walz doves not have foreign policy experience.

"The experience that they do have is expanding the Iran deal and giving more money to a terrorist organisation that says death to America. There are a lot of differences there... we need to hope that Donald Trump wins this election," she said.

In a newly launched podcast on SiriusXM, Haley said the current presidential poll is "shaping up to be the tightest election this century".

However, of the three Indian American leaders, Ramaswamy has emerged as the harshest critic of Harris.

Ramaswamy has been actively campaigning for Trump across the country, especially in battleground states, where he recently drew hundreds of attendees to a rally in Pennsylvania. In a recent Fox News interview, he stated, “There is no need to obsess over Kamala Harris, the candidate. She's a radical liberal who can't produce results and does nothing but lie on the campaign trail.”

Another prominent Indian American figure, Kash Patel, is also considered part of Trump's inner circle. At 44, Patel, who served as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary during the final days of the Trump administration, has been working to rally support among Indian Americans in key battleground states. According to the New York Times, Patel aspires to lead the CIA if Trump is elected president again.