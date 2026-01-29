US population growth slows sharply as migration drops, Census estimates show

Population growth in the United States slowed markedly in 2025, with the country adding just 1.8 million people, or 0.5%, between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025, according to Vintage 2025 population estimates released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday (January 27).

This marks the slowest growth rate since the early COVID-19 pandemic, when the population expanded by a record-low 0.2% in 2021. The slowdown follows a strong rebound in 2024, when the US population grew by 3.2 million, or 1.0% — its fastest pace since 2006.

Sharp fall in international migration drives slowdown Census officials said the deceleration was primarily driven by a historic decline in net international migration, which fell by more than half year-on-year.

Net international migration dropped to 1.3 million between July 2024 and June 2025, down from 2.7 million in the previous year — a decline of nearly 54%, according to the Census Bureau.

“With births and deaths remaining relatively stable, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slower growth rate we see today,” said Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for Estimates and Projections at the Census Bureau.

If current trends persist, net international migration could fall further to about 321,000 by July 2026, the bureau said.

Midwest posts broad-based population gains Despite the national slowdown, the Midwest emerged as a rare bright spot, becoming the only US region where all states recorded population growth between July 2024 and July 2025.

After population declines in 2021 and modest growth in 2022, the Midwest added 244,385 people in 2025, following gains in 2023 and 2024. Census officials said positive domestic migration and slight improvements in natural change helped support growth.

“For the first time this decade, the Midwest saw positive net domestic migration,” said Marc Perry, senior demographer at the Census Bureau.

Ohio and Michigan were key contributors, reversing large domestic migration losses seen earlier in the decade.

South Carolina fastest-growing state South Carolina was the fastest-growing state in the nation, with its population rising 1.5%, driven largely by strong net domestic migration. Idaho and North Carolina followed closely, while Texas posted solid growth from a mix of natural change and international migration, despite slower inflows.

Regional and state trends All four US census regions recorded population growth, but at a slower pace than in recent years. The South’s growth rate fell below 1% for the first time since 2021, while the Northeast saw the steepest slowdown.