US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy steps down amid postal service financial struggles

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has resigned unexpectedly amid the Postal Service's financial issues. Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will act as interim leader.

Livemint
Published25 Mar 2025, 06:40 AM IST
FILE - Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE - Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has stepped down earlier than expected, as the Postal Service works to address its financial struggles and revamp its operations.

As reported by Bloomberg, in a statement, DeJoy announced that Monday would be his final day in the role, and Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will temporarily take over until a permanent replacement is appointed.

DeJoy's sudden resignation adds to the ongoing instability at the Postal Service, which has faced mixed results from his long-term strategy to reduce costs, stop losses, and boost efficiency.

Recently, President Donald Trump suggested privatizing the service or merging it with the Department of Commerce, while Elon Musk also advocated for privatization.

Earlier this month, DeJoy informed lawmakers that he had signed an agreement with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to collaborate on reforms. As part of the deal, at least two DOGE staffers would work directly with DeJoy on efficiency initiatives at the Postal Service.

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was brought in by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to assist in fixing the "broken" USPS. Although DeJoy mentioned last month that he had requested the board to start the succession process, Bloomberg reported that he had not provided a specific date for his departure at that time.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published:25 Mar 2025, 06:40 AM IST
