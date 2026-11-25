US President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly preparing to increase tariffs on several countries, including China and India, arguing that their governments have harmed American companies by supporting domestic industrial production.

Citing sources, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (local time) that Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative (USTR), is likely to announce the tariffs as soon as this week. The move follows a months-long investigation into industrial subsidies provided by countries including China, the European Union, and 14 other nations. However, sources cautioned that the timeline could change.

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Why is the US planning to increase tariffs? According to Greer, subsidies and other forms of government support provided to companies in certain countries have created excess industrial capacity in those economies. This allows their firms to flood global markets with cheaper goods, ultimately undermining US producers.

While the final tariff rates remain unclear, Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they intend to impose duties similar to those introduced by the US President in 2025, before the Supreme Court struck down his first batch of tariffs in February 2026.

The proposed tariff announcement also comes amid a separate controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegations that the company's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips were smuggled into China despite tighter US export restrictions. According to the WSJ, the timing of the tariff move could also be linked to an attempt by the Trump administration to divert attention from questions surrounding what the government knew about the alleged smuggling and its response to the matter.

Higher tariffs to cover most products from China, Japan, EU: What we know The USTR's announcement is also expected to bring higher tariffs for dozens of countries, including China, Japan, South Korea and the 27 member nations of the European Union. The new duties are likely to cover most products exported from these countries. However, certain industrial goods, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, are expected to be excluded as they are already subject to tariffs under a separate national security provision.

Countries that reached trade agreements with the Trump administration, including Japan and the European Union, are expected to retain tariff rates in line with the terms they had agreed to before the Supreme Court's ruling, according to people familiar with the plans. Under this arrangement, the EU, Japan and South Korea could face tariffs of 15% or less, while countries such as Vietnam and India may be subject to higher rates depending on the terms of their respective trade deals with Trump.

China, on the other hand, is likely to face higher tariffs than many other countries, as Trump administration officials have pointed to the extensive nature of Beijing's subsidies and their disruptive impact on the global economy. The administration may also introduce provisions allowing it to raise tariffs on countries if their industrial overcapacity increases or they fail to implement policy changes during future trade negotiations with the US, the report added.

Tariffs under Section 301 The proposed tariffs are expected to be imposed on top of duties announced under a separate measure in July. The measure targeted countries that failed to prevent the trade of goods manufactured using forced labour and set tariff rates ranging from 10% to 12.5% across 60 economies. However, the measure is currently facing a legal challenge in court.

Earlier in July, the US announced fresh tariffs on several countries under Section 301. While India was initially placed in the 12.5% tariff bracket, it was moved to the 10% category following discussions on labour practices.

The development followed the USTR's decision in March to launch investigations into 60 economies under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974. The probe aimed to determine whether their trade practices were linked to a failure to enforce restrictions on imports of goods manufactured using forced labour.

The duties, ranging from 10% to 12.5%, cover several major US trading partners, including India, the UK, the European Union, Canada and Japan.