Donald Trump booed during NFL game amid stadium naming row—watch viral video

US President Donald Trump faced loud boos from spectators during an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders on Sunday. Videos from the stadium in Maryland show Trump addressing the crowd as sections of the audience jeered audibly — moments that quickly went viral on social media.

According to the Associated Press, the boos began when a video of the president was played on the stadium’s big screen. FOX News also reported that Trump was booed heavily upon his arrival at the venue. Some reports suggested that the jeering continued during a military flyover at the stadium.

Watch the viral video here:

Reactions online have been divided. One X user, Johnny Maga, criticised the crowd, calling it “the most disgraceful thing I’ve ever seen,” adding that fans booed “while he was literally enlisting troops into the United States military.”

A user wrote, “I’m now listening to tfg live on TV in the broadcast booth. Nothing he says makes any sense! As usual, whatever he says is lies & means nothing. Just gibberish.”

“Boos at the NFL? That's the sound of America rejecting a bone-spur faker who dodged Vietnam while real heroes fought. Trump hijacking an oath for a photo-op? Pathetic. Military deserves better than your grift,” another user commented on X.

“The crowd didn’t need a script. The message was clear, and Trump got it in full volume. America is not impressed,” the third wrote.

Despite the backlash, there were a few lighter moments. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his teammates were seen performing the “Trump dance” after a touchdown, which drew laughter and cheers from parts of the crowd.

See the video here:

The incident came a day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Trump had expressed interest in having the Washington Commanders name their proposed $3.7 billion stadium after him.

Sunday’s match marked the first time a sitting US president attended an NFL regular-season game. Before the game, Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he was running late, adding, “We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up.”

