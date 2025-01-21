US President Donald Trump signed an order to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement for a second time on Monday.

The step is viewed as a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide, as reported by the Associated Press.

Trump followed this by signing a formal letter to the United Nations, notifying the global body of the country's intent to leave the landmark 2015 accord, which seeks to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.