Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  US President Donald Trump exits Paris climate agreement for second time

US President Donald Trump exits Paris climate agreement for second time

Livemint

In a controversial move, President Trump officially withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement for the second time, challenging global efforts to address climate change as extreme weather events escalate worldwide. 

President Donald Trump tosses a pen he used to sign executives orders at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US President Donald Trump signed an order to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement for a second time on Monday.

The step is viewed as a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide, as reported by the Associated Press.

Trump followed this by signing a formal letter to the United Nations, notifying the global body of the country's intent to leave the landmark 2015 accord, which seeks to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.

(This is a developing story)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.