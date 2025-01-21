During his inauguration, Donald Trump tossed pens into the cheering crowd after signing executive orders. The act sparked a frenzy as attendees sought souvenirs, capturing photos and selfies. Security urged calm amidst the excitement as the video of the event went viral.

Donald Trump sworn in as the United States President on Monday and signed a stack of executive orders on stage during the inauguration ceremony. Seconds later, he tossed the pens, used for signing orders, into the crowd. His unusual act sparked a photo frenzy as people attempted to catch pens hoping to preserve as a souvenir for the day.

The video of Donald Trump flinging pens into the crowd has gone viral on social media. The pen-toss occured during the inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

In the video, shared by ANI, sourced from Reuters, crowd cheer grow louder after Donald Turmp tossed the first pen. As he continued the act, cheers increased from different directions of the audience section.

In one of the moments, security officials can be seen urging the people to stay calm. While many people immediately started taking selfie with the pen and clicking the stationary item's photograph.