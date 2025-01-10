US President Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: Donald Trump will officially be inaugurated as 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday. Trump will assume the office of the US President for the second time taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

When is Trump's Inauguration Day? Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, at noon Eastern Time.

This year, Trump’s inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making it the first time in this century that a president will be sworn in on a federal holiday. Inauguration Day usually falls on January 20 (or 21 if January 20 is on a Sunday), but this overlap has led to unique scheduling.

What time is the Trump Inauguration? The inauguration day will begin with President-elect Donald Trump’s Swearing-In, which will begin at 12 pm Eastern Time or 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time on January 20.

What is the theme of Inauguration Day? JD Vance will also be sworn in as Vice President of the United States on the Inauguration Day. Usually, the Vice President is sworn in before the President.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC)manages the Inauguration Day events and has declared “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise” as a theme for the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies.

The theme honours the Founders' dedication to future generations of Americans to safeguard the longevity of the democratic system of government.

What is the Schedule of Inauguration Day? The JCCIC has not released a timetable or the names of speakers, musical artists, or other guests who will be present during the inauguration.

The JCCIC has, however, released the major beats of the Inauguration Day:

-Swearing-In Ceremony

-President’s Room Signing Ceremony

-Review of the Troops

-Presidential Parade and Reception

-Inaugural Balls

What’s been the schedule for past inauguration days? As has happened in the past, the day usually begins with a procession to the US Capitol, in which the outgoing president typically accompanies the president-elect. Then, the vice president is sworn in, followed by the president.

The incoming officials place their hands on the Bible to make their pledges. This is followed by the newly elected president's inaugural address.

Then, the former president and first lady made their honorary departure, which was done by helicopter (weather permitting) since Gerald Ford’s departure in 1977.

The newly-elected president then heads to the President’s Room in the US Capitol. Then, the new President, Vice President and guests sit down for the traditional Inaugural Luncheon at Statuary Hall in the US Capitol.

The new President and Vice President then head to the East Front steps of the Capitol, where they review military troops before leading a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

The Inaugural Balls are held later to add to the celebrations.

