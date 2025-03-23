US President Donald Trump offered his thoughts on Kamala Harris’ potential bid for California governor, suggesting she should focus on increasing her media presence.

“Let her run,” Trump, 78, told OutKick during an interview on Saturday. “I don’t want to be [giving] people advice politically, but one thing she’s gotta start doing is she’s gotta start giving interviews.”

Trump pointed out that President Joe Biden managed to avoid extensive media engagements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “[Biden] — during the COVID thing, he did no interviews, and he got away with it because of COVID,” Trump noted.

Harris’ potential paths Since her defeat against Trump in November, Kamala Harris, 60, has been weighing her political future. Speculation surrounds three main options: a 2026 run for California governor, and a second attempt at the presidency in 2028.

With California Governor Gavin Newsom term-limited, the 2026 race presents a significant opportunity for Harris should she choose to run.

Harris’ media strategy under scrutiny Harris has maintained a low profile since leaving the White House in January, opting out of public interviews and making only a few appearances.

During the 2024 election cycle, Harris was notably reserved with the media. Some Democratic strategists lamented her decision not to appear on Joe Rogan’s widely popular podcast. In contrast, Trump took an aggressive approach, engaging with independent media figures like Rogan, Theo Von, and Andrew Schultz.

The then former president credited his teenage son Barron with helping him select podcast interviews.

Trump’s reflection on his presidency During his interview with OutKick, Trump commented on the significance of his non-consecutive presidency, arguing that his reelection highlighted Democratic failures.

“What they were doing didn’t work,” Trump said.

Reflecting on his second term, Trump claimed to have gained stronger support from key sectors, including the tech industry.

“If you look at the inauguration — look at the people that were there — it was a who’s who of a world that was totally against me the first time,” he said. “So a much different presidency. I have much more support.”

Trump’s take on celebrity showdowns During the conversation, Trump was also asked who would win a fight between Caitlyn Jenner and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. His response was unequivocal.

“Oh, Caitlyn Jenner all day long,” he said.

As Harris considers her next move, Trump’s remarks highlight the challenges and strategic decisions she faces in shaping her post-White House political career.

