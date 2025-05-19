US President Donald Trump ‘saddened’ by Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis; Kamala Harris says ‘he is a fighter’

Donald Trump on Sunday expressed his sadness and sympathy following the recent prostate cancer diagnosis of former US President Joe Biden and offered his well wishes for a swift and full recovery.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Former US Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed her support and prayers for Biden. In a post on X, Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, expressed their sadness upon learning of former US President's health condition.

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," Harris stated.

She further highlighted Biden's resilience, adding, "Joe is a fighter -- and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she added.

The posts come after Joe Biden's office revealed that the 82-year-old former president has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer", which has spread to the bone.

Biden's office said, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read.