On Good Friday, US President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to revoke the security clearances of his predecessor, Joe Biden, and several senior former White House and national security officials.

Who are all on the list? As reported by AFP, the individuals whose access to classified information was revoked included Biden, his family members, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been Trump's opponent in the presidential race.

The list also included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Here's what Trump said In a memorandum to agency heads and distributed by the White House communications office, Trump said the named officials should no longer be allowed access to classified material.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” Trump said, as reported by Reuters.

“I hereby direct every executive department and agency head ... to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals,” Trump said.

“I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.”

As reported by AFP, Former US presidents and national security officials traditionally retain a security clearance as a courtesy, and some find it useful in seeking employment with private contractors.

Despite losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump, who continues to falsely claim that Joe Biden conspired to steal the election, remains enraged with his predecessor and regularly attacks him, AFP reported.

Trump himself was investigated for violating security protocols after his first term, due to his storing of classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort during the period between his first and second terms.

I hereby direct every executive department and agency head ... to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals.

The investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents was closed after he returned to office. Many of the individuals on Trump's list were prominent political appointees from his Democratic predecessor's administration.

However, former Republican lawmaker and outspoken Trump critic Liz Cheney was also included.

Fiona Hill, a British-born intelligence analyst who worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as an advisor in Trump's White House, was also targeted, reported AFP.

Hill is joined by her former colleague, Alexander Vindman, a retired senior officer in the US Army from Kyiv, who became a target of Trump after raising concerns about White House interactions with Russia.