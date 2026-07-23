Subscribe

US President Donald Trump's tech adviser was briefed on OpenAI agent going rogue, says report

US President Donald Trump's top tech adviser Michael Kratsios was briefed on OpenAI's model going rogue, sources told Reuters. 

Livemint
Updated23 Jul 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Trump's Tech Adviser Monitors Rogue AI Incident Amid Security Concerns
Trump's Tech Adviser Monitors Rogue AI Incident Amid Security Concerns
AI Quick Read

President Donald Trump's top tech adviser, Michael Kratsios, was briefed on OpenAI's model going rogue and is monitoring the situation, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

The incident shows that AI's rapidly advancing capabilities are beginning to create the very security risks experts have long warned about, with even top developers struggling to anticipate every vulnerability.

Advertisement

OpenAI on Tuesday said its AI agent went rogue during a security test, triggering a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face.

(This is a developing story, more updates to come… )

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Donald TrumpOpenaiArtificial IntelligenceNews
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
HomeNewsUs NewsUS President Donald Trump's tech adviser was briefed on OpenAI agent going rogue, says report
Advertisement
Read Next Story