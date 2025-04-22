US President Donald Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE from May 13-16

  • US President Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE from May 13 to 16, marking his first trip to the region in his second term. The visit aims to strengthen ties and address regional security and economic concerns.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published22 Apr 2025, 11:54 PM IST
Initially, Saudi Arabia was set to be Donad Trump’s first stop after his election victory, but he changed plans to attend Pope Francis's funeral in Rome, altering the trip's timeline. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Initially, Saudi Arabia was set to be Donad Trump’s first stop after his election victory, but he changed plans to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome, altering the trip’s timeline. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from May 13 to 16, the White House confirmed. This will mark Trump's first trip to the Middle East in his second term as president.

The visit is seen as a significant diplomatic mission, strengthening ties between the US and key Gulf nations. The trip is part of a broader effort to address regional security concerns, economic cooperation, and geopolitical challenges.

Initially, Saudi Arabia was set to be Trump’s first international destination upon returning to the White House after his election victory. However, on the eve of the trip, Trump announced that he would be attending Pope Francis's funeral in Rome later this week, which led to a change in the planned timeline.

This visit comes at a crucial time as the US seeks to reinforce its strategic alliances in the Middle East. Relations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are pivotal for US foreign policy, particularly in the areas of energy security, counterterrorism, and regional stability.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

