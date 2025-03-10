US President Donald Trump speaks about potential govt shutdown, dodges recession call. Here’s what he said…

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about passing a temporary funding bill but noted that a government shutdown is possible if votes are insufficient. In another interview, he dodged recession talks but admitted to a “period of transition”.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One as he travels from West Palm Beach back to Washington on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt / AFP)

United States President Donald Trump told reporters on March 9 that a governmet shutdown is “could happen” if the Republicans had insufficient votes to pass the temporary funding bill, Reuters reported. Further, in an interview with Fox News, the realty mogul-turned-politician, refused to call recession in the US, instead terming it as a “period of transition”.

We take a look at what Donald Trump told reporters over the weekend.

Donald Trump on Govt Shutdown: ‘Could Happen…’

Speaking to reporters on March 9, Donald Trump said a US government shutdown “could happen” if the House of Representatives cannot muster enough votes to pass a temporary funding bill, reuters reported.

He however expressed optimism that he bill would be approved. Reporters questioned the US president whether there would be a government shutdown this week when funding runs out on March 14.

“It could happen. It shouldn't have happened, and it probably won't. I think the CR is going to get passed. We'll see,” Donald Trump said.

What is the Temporary Funding Bill?

What Donald Trump called “the CR” is a continuing resolution that would fund the government at current levels for the remainder of FY25 (till Sept 30). The bill was revealed on March 7 by Republicans, who control the House. It a six-month stopgap spending measure, which is expected to be voted on, on March 11.

Posting on social media Donald Trump urged Republicans to support the bill. He wrote: “All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week. Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country's 'financial house' in order. (sic)”

Donald Trump Dodges Recession Calls, Says ‘Transition Period’

Speaking to Fox News, Donald Trump dodged questions about economic slowdown and recession and instead said the US is facing “a period of transition”. The question came amid the impact of the Trump administration's federal job cuts and tariffs, a Bloomberg report noted.

Asked whether he expects a recession this year, Donald Trump said, “I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big.”

He also stated: “We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing.”

In a joint session of Congress on March 4, Donald Trump also acknowledged an “adjustment period”, saying, “There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much” as tariffs take effect, the Bloomberg report added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The potential for a government shutdown looms as Congress debates funding.
  • Trump’s support for the continuing resolution is crucial in rallying Republican votes.
  • The outcome will significantly impact the government’s financial stability until September.
First Published:10 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
