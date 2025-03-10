US President Donald Trump speaks about potential govt shutdown, dodges recession call. Here’s what he said…

United States President Donald Trump told reporters on March 9 that a governmet shutdown is “could happen” if the Republicans had insufficient votes to pass the temporary funding bill, Reuters reported. Further, in an interview with Fox News, the realty mogul-turned-politician, refused to call recession in the US, instead terming it as a “period of transition”.

We take a look at what Donald Trump told reporters over the weekend.

Donald Trump on Govt Shutdown: ‘Could Happen…’ Speaking to reporters on March 9, Donald Trump said a US government shutdown “could happen” if the House of Representatives cannot muster enough votes to pass a temporary funding bill, reuters reported.

He however expressed optimism that he bill would be approved. Reporters questioned the US president whether there would be a government shutdown this week when funding runs out on March 14.

“It could happen. It shouldn't have happened, and it probably won't. I think the CR is going to get passed. We'll see,” Donald Trump said.

What is the Temporary Funding Bill? What Donald Trump called “the CR” is a continuing resolution that would fund the government at current levels for the remainder of FY25 (till Sept 30). The bill was revealed on March 7 by Republicans, who control the House. It a six-month stopgap spending measure, which is expected to be voted on, on March 11.

Posting on social media Donald Trump urged Republicans to support the bill. He wrote: “All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week. Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country's 'financial house' in order. (sic)”

Donald Trump Dodges Recession Calls, Says ‘Transition Period’ Speaking to Fox News, Donald Trump dodged questions about economic slowdown and recession and instead said the US is facing “a period of transition”. The question came amid the impact of the Trump administration's federal job cuts and tariffs, a Bloomberg report noted.

Asked whether he expects a recession this year, Donald Trump said, “I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big.”

He also stated: “We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing.”

In a joint session of Congress on March 4, Donald Trump also acknowledged an “adjustment period”, saying, “There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much” as tariffs take effect, the Bloomberg report added.

