US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning stating that failure to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine would be "bad news for this world." However, Trump expressed optimism that a deal could be reached.

“Bad news for this world, because so many people are dying. But I think he's going to agree, I really do. I think I know him pretty well, and I think he's going to agree,” Trump said, in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson.

White House-led peace talks The White House has been engaged in separate peace negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia over the past several weeks in an effort to end the three-year-old war. Trump's administration has prioritised resolving conflicts in both Ukraine and the Middle East. While Israel and Hamas have maintained an uneasy ceasefire, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have proven more challenging.

Talks with Putin and ceasefire prospects Trump confirmed that he has been in communication with Putin and stated that discussions were progressing “reasonably well.” He remained hopeful that a ceasefire agreement could be secured soon.

“We are dealing with (Putin), and I think it's going reasonably well. It's a very complex situation. It's a bloody, terrible war, and I do think it's going well,” Trump said.

“As you know, we have a ceasefire agreement with the Ukrainian group, and we are trying to get that with Russia too. And I think thus far it’s gone OK. We’ll know a little bit more on Monday, and that will be hopefully good,” he added.

US spending in Ukraine war Trump criticised the financial cost of the war, claiming that the US has spent over $300 billion supporting Ukraine.

“We've spent a massive amount of money, $350 billion, and we're going to try to do something about that. But more importantly, we have a lot of people dying over there and we're going to try to stop that," Trump said.

Clarifying the 24-hour war resolution remark Trump also addressed his previous claims that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, admitting he had been “a little bit sarcastic.” However, he maintained confidence in his ability to negotiate a resolution.

“I think I’ll be successful in getting it done,” he said.

Challenges in rebuilding the country Trump also addressed the difficulties of managing the country after the Biden administration, citing multiple crises he inherited.

“It's a tough situation that we're in. I inherited a mess from him in so many ways, whether it's the wall or the economy or anything you want to talk about. It's tough,” he stated.

The full interview is set to air on Sunday on Sinclair’s Full Measure.

