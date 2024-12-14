US President-elect Donald Trump hosted Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday evening dinner at the his Mar-a-Lago resort, person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly said as reported by Associated Press. This comes as business leaders have attempted to establish a positive rapport with Trump since his election win in November.

Cook is the latest in a series of prominent tech leaders—such as OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos—who have worked to strengthen their relationship with the incoming president following strained ties with Trump during his first term.

As per reports, Meta Platforms and Amazon, both contributed $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund while Bank of America too have have intended to donate, however, their exact amount is not yet known.

Trump, who is scheduled to assume office in January, mentioned in October that he had received a call from Cook regarding concerns about the financial penalties imposed by the European Union on Apple. According to a AP report, Apple lost its final appeal in a dispute with the EU over 13 billion euros ($14.34 billion) in back taxes owed to Ireland.

Meanwhile, as Inauguration Day approaches, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance prepare for their swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C., specifically on the west front of the Capitol. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States, becoming just the second US president in history to be elected to nonconsecutive terms. The president-elect's team is gearing up to host several world leaders at the Capitol in January.

US elections 2024 In a historic political comeback, Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.