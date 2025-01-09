US President Joe Biden approved declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on January 7, 2025, and continuing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statment from White House, the President said, “The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Los Angeles County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Los Angeles County."

“Finally, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Mr. Curtis Brown of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed."

Death toll rises to five The death toll has risen to five following devastating wildfires that swept through Southern California, fuelled by dry and windy conditions, according to a report by The New York Times. Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that five people have died. Nishida further said that over 25,000 acres have burned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}