US President Joe Biden forgets to introduce PM Modi on stage — Here’s what happened next

The US President hosted Modi at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday and the two leaders also held wide-ranging talks covering various key aspects of India-US ties.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2024, 02:57 PM IST
US President Joe Biden ‘forgot’ to introduce Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage during an event on Sunday. The octogenarian appeared visibly confused after addressing the Cancer Moonshot launch event and eventually asked what he was supposed to be doing next.

“Who am I introducing next? Who's next?” he could be heard wondering aloud after his speech.

The event moderator then intervened to announce PM Modi as the latter stepped forward to deliver his address.

The outgoing POTUS has made headlines on several occasions for ‘freezing up’ during public interactions or completely forgetting his words. Concerns about his health and capabilities had escalated earlier this year after a disastrous Presidential election debate with Donald Trump. Biden had eventually dropped out of the poll race to make way for Kamala Harris.

Earlier in July the President had accidentally referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his warring Russian counterpart during (yet another) introductory speech. The unfortunate moment came while Biden was closing out a three-day NATO summit in Washington — soon after he forcefully vowed that "Ukraine will prevail" against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turning to Zelensky in his war fatigues, Biden said, "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Biden quickly corrected himself and Zelensky, a former comedian, promptly made light of the gaffe, saying, “I am better than Putin.”

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices. Biden hosted the Quad Leaders' Summit in his hometown over the weekend as he prepares to step down in early 2025. The group announced several initiatives including the Quad Cancer Moonshot partnership to combat cervical cancer in a joint statement. 

The White House initiative is aimed at bringing renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilizing all facets of the oncology community - federal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 02:57 PM IST
