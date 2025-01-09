With just 11 days left to leave the office, US President Joe Biden has claimed that he could have defeated President-elect Donald Trump in the recently concluded US elections, and also listed a reason for deciding to opt out of the race to White House.

In an interview published in USA Today, Joe Biden said that he had no intention of running after his oldest son and former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden died.

When asked if he believes he could have won in November, Biden said that it was presumptuous to say.

Also Read | Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for California as wildfire rages

However, when asked if he would have had the vigor to serve another four years in office, the President, who faced questions about his mental fitness before withdrawing from the race, conceded he was unsure.

"I don't know. That's why I thought when I first announced, talking to Barack about it, I said I thought I was the person. I had no intention of running after Beau died – for real, not a joke," added Biden.

He further stated that when Trump was running again for reelection, he really thought he had the best chance of beating him.

Revealing why he decided to opt out of the race for the White House, Biden said, "But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old. And so I did talk about passing the baton. But I don't know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?”

The US president also mentioned that when he invited Trump to the White House, the president-elect was complimentary about some of the economic things he had done.

“And he talked about −he thought I was leaving with a good record, kind of thing. I tried to make it clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,” said Biden.