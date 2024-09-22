US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris to break 60-year tradition, decides to miss Al Smith Dinner

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, is set to break a 60-year presidential tradition. She has decided to miss this year’s Al Smith Dinner scheduled for October 17.

Published22 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, is set to break a 60-year presidential tradition. She has decided to miss this year’s Al Smith Dinner scheduled for October 17 

This will make her the second presidential candidate to do this, since Walter Mondale was the first to skip Al Smith Dinner in 1984. Meanwhile, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at the event that is slated to be held next month.

The Democratic candidate will instead campaign in key battleground states during this critical period leading up to Election Day and avoid dinner obligation that benefits Catholic Charities, according to Harris’ campaign.

More details awaited…..

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Presidential candidate Kamala Harris to break 60-year tradition, decides to miss Al Smith Dinner

