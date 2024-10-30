US Election 2024: Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence: Why he’s voting for Kamala Harris

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger, the action star turned politician, opens up about his frustrations with today’s political landscape and why he believes it’s time for a change. Find out why he’s backing Harris and Walz in a tweet that’s causing a stir across the nation.

Ravi Hari
Published30 Oct 2024, 09:49 PM IST
In a shocking reveal, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California Governor, shares his disdain for both parties and why he’s casting his vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz this week.
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter on Wednesday night to express his political views and announce his support for Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming election.

In a candid message, Schwarzenegger articulated his disdain for both major political parties and his frustration with the current political landscape.

“I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians,” Schwarzenegger began, emphasizing his unique position as a celebrity and former Republican Governor.

Reflecting on his tenure, Schwarzenegger stated, “My time as Governor taught me to love policy and ignore politics.”

He recounted his time in office, highlighting his accomplishments in environmental policy, job creation, and infrastructure investment.

“That’s policy. It requires working with the other side, not insulting them to win your next election,” he asserted.

He also expressed disappointment in the lack of progress on critical issues like the national debt and immigration reform.

Despite his Republican roots, Schwarzenegger voiced disappointment in the party, saying, “My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results.” He also criticized Democrats, expressing concern over local policies that contribute to rising crime rates in cities. “I don’t like either party right now,” he declared.

Schwarzenegger went on to express his frustration with the political climate, stating, “I want to tune out. But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets.” He highlighted the importance of civic responsibility, emphasizing his pride in being an American above any party affiliation. “I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” he affirmed.

The actor star-turned-politician condemned the rhetoric surrounding the election, calling out the un-American nature of rejecting election results and referring to derogatory remarks about the United States. “To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious,” he declared.

Despite his reservations about the Harris and Walz platforms, Schwarzenegger urged voters to turn the page on divisive politics, stating that a Trump presidency would only exacerbate the current state of anger and division. “We need to close the door on this chapter of American history,” he asserted.

The former Governor did not shy away from criticizing former President Donald Trump, saying, “A candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him... will just be four more years of bullshit with no results that makes us angrier and angrier.” adding, “We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger.”

 

He further said, "That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz."

Concluding his message, Schwarzenegger encouraged all Americans to participate in the democratic process: “Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us. And even if you disagree with me, vote, because that’s what we do as Americans.”

This endorsement from Schwarzenegger marks a notable moment in the election cycle, as he positions himself as a voice for those feeling alienated by the current political discourse.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 09:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence: Why he’s voting for Kamala Harris

