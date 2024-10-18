US Election 2024: Big billionaire donors pouring major funds into Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns

  • As the 2024 presidential race heats up, influential billionaires are stepping into the spotlight, according to the latest report, pledging substantial financial support to Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Ravi Hari
Published18 Oct 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Both Kamala Harris and Doald Trump have attracted influential donors from diverse industries.AFP Photo
Both Kamala Harris and Doald Trump have attracted influential donors from diverse industries.AFP Photo

As the 2024 U.S. presidential race intensifies, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have secured significant financial backing from prominent billionaires and famous personalities. 

Here is the list of influential supporters, many of whom come from major tech, finance, and entertainment companies.

Big donors for Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has received support from 79 billionaires, with donations from some of the most recognizable names in business and entertainment. According to Forbes’ October 16 report, the following personalities and business leaders have donated at least $1 million through August toward groups supporting Harris:

Michael Bloomberg: Former New York City mayor and founder of Bloomberg LP

Reid Hoffman: Co-founder of LinkedIn and prominent Silicon Valley investor

Sheryl Sandberg: Former COO of Facebook

Steven Spielberg: Hollywood filmmaker and director

Haim Saban: Media mogul and owner of Fox Family Channel

Other influential donors include Dustin Moskovitz (Facebook co-founder), Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures), and Pat Stryker (Stryker Corp.).

According to an analysis by Forbes, 36 billionaires have donated between $50,000 and $999,999 to groups supporting Harris’ campaign efforts through August, reflecting a wide range of influential backers from tech, real estate, media, and beyond. Forbes reports that key figures like David Blitzer and Jonathan Gray of Blackstone, David Bonderman of TPG, and media mogul Barry Diller (IAC) have contributed. Tech leaders Reed Hastings (Netflix), Chris Larsen (Ripple), and Laurene Powell Jobs (Emerson Collective) also donated, along with philanthropist George Soros, among the notable backers.

Billionaire backers of Donald Trump

On the Republican side, 50 billionaires are rallying behind Donald Trump’s campaign, with many of his top donors coming from real estate, finance, and energy sectors. According to the Forbes report, key supporters who have donated at least $1 million through August to Trump's election efforts include:

Miriam Adelson: Widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, contributing $95 million to pro-Trump groups in the third quarter alone.

Bernard Marcus: Co-founder of Home Depot.

Linda McMahon: Former WWE executive and longtime Trump ally.

Steve Wynn: Former CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss: Founders of Gemini crypto exchange and early Facebook investors.

Elon Musk: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk gave $75 million to a pro-Trump PAC in the third quarter.

Forbes reports that key donors, giving between $50,000 and $999,999, include Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone), John Paulson (Paulson & Co.), Paul Singer (Elliott Management), Tilman Fertitta (Houston Rockets), Palmer Luckey (Oculus VR), Ray Davis (Texas Rangers), and Thomas Siebel (Siebel Systems).

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 10:25 PM IST
