US Election 2024: ‘Deeply sorry’ - Mary Trump denounces uncle Donald Trump as he inches closer to 2024 win

As the 2024 election results tilted in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump, his niece and outspoken critic, Mary L. Trump, took to social media to express her disappointment. In a brief yet powerful post on X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, “I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us.” Her two-sentence response underscores her dismay at the prospect of her uncle’s return to the White House.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and author, has long been a vocal critic of her uncle.

Election Day warning: A call to turn the page In the final edition of her newsletter, The Good In Us, published on Election Day, she warned of the potential dangers posed by a Donald Trump presidency. "There are many reasons this country needs to turn the page on Donald and those who support him," she wrote, adding that “near the top of the list has to be the extreme national security threat he represents.”

Reaction to Putin praise Her criticism of Donald Trump is not new. Earlier this year, Mary Trump labeled her uncle a “f**king traitor” after he publicly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden to release American prisoners. Her condemnation stemmed from what she saw as her uncle’s disregard for American values and security concerns.

"Old racist uncle" remark Mary Trump also took issue with her uncle's August 9 press conference, where Donald Trump controversially compared himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Following his remarks, Mary Trump mockingly referred to him as an “old racist uncle” on X.

As election results solidify, Mary Trump’s reaction highlights the ongoing divide within the Trump family and the strong emotions surrounding Donald Trump’s political resurgence.

Trump closer to a second term Republican nominee Donald Trump declared victory in the U.S. Presidential election on Wednesday after Fox News projected him as the winner in the race for the White House.

