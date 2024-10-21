US Election 2024: Donald Trump’s ‘fat pigs’ comments referring to voters sparks outrage on social media

Former US President Donald Trump is facing widespread backlash after making controversial comments during a rally past weekend in Detroit, Michigan, where he referred to potential voters as "fat pigs".

Trump encouraged his supporters to participate in early voting, stating, “Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote. Go tomorrow, it’s just starting, go and vote.” However, in his controversial comments as he addressed women directly, he said, “Tell them, ‘Jill, get your fat husband off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump; he’s going to save our country.’” He added, “Get him up, Jill, slap him around, get him up!”

These remarks were met with widespread condemnation, with many users of social media platform X labeling them as disrespectful and unhinged. Many expressed outrage, with one user noting, “Trump, to Jill Biden: ‘Get your fat husband off the couch. Get that fat pig off the couch.’ Truly unhinged and disturbing.”

Trump’s comments left one user questioning the message he is sending to his voter base and followers. The user noted, “Trump thinks this will earn him votes,” while another highlighted the insulting tone, stating, “This is how your dear leader sees you. I would NEVER vote for anyone that called me a fat pig.”

The remarks raised concerns about Trump's respect for the Republican supporters. One commentator remarked that such rhetoric could alienate potential supporters when the user said, “This is what Trump thinks of y'all stupid enough to support him; that you're uneducated and fat pigs.”

Another one stated, “Trump calls his supporters fat pigs and recommends domestic violence. This is beneath the dignity of the presidency. Obviously. America, this is not a hard choice.”

Another user highlighted the hypocrisy in Trump’s comments, asking, “Fat pig? Has he looked in the mirror lately?” A question about how he continues to stand for office also emerged, with one user asking, “Why oh why is this man allowed to stand for office?”