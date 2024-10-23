US polls: Trump attributes survival of assassination attempt to divine intervention, says ‘God saved me for a purpose’

  • At a campaign event in North Carolina, Donald Trump proclaimed that divine intervention saved him from an assassination attempt. He criticized Vice President Kamala Harris as a threat to religion and accused her of mocking Christian protesters during a recent rally.

Ravi Hari
Published23 Oct 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Trump encouraged Catholic voters to reconsider their support for Harris and the Democratic Party, emphasizing their treatment of Catholics. Reuters file photo
Trump encouraged Catholic voters to reconsider their support for Harris and the Democratic Party, emphasizing their treatment of Catholics. Reuters file photo(REUTERS)

Former US President Donald Trump declared, “God saved me for a purpose,” as he addressed faith leaders at a campaign event in North Carolina on Monday. Referring to a past assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally in July, Trump invoked divine intervention in his life, urging Christians across the country to take a stand and protect their religious values. “I’m here tonight to deliver a simple message to Christians across America: It’s time to stand up and save your country,” he told the crowd.

Speaking at the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting in Concord, Trump, who is the Democratic presidential nominee, also launched a sharp attack on Vice President & Republican nominee Kamala Harris, accusing her of being “very destructive to religion”. He claimed Harris poses a direct threat to Christianity, evangelicals, and the Catholic Church. “She’s very destructive to religion. She’s very destructive to Christianity and very destructive to evangelicals and to the Catholic Church,” Trump said, addressing an audience of religious leaders in the key battleground state.

Trump referenced a recent incident at a rally in Wisconsin, where Harris was interrupted by protesters shouting “Jesus is Lord” during her speech on abortion rights. Harris had responded by telling the protesters, “No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” Over this, Trump accused Harris of mocking the protesters' Christian faith, claiming her remarks were dismissive.

“She basically said, ‘Get out,’” Trump said, suggesting Harris had ridiculed the demonstrators. “But I won’t say that, because people didn’t hear that so much. But then she said, you’re at the wrong rally. And that’s really what she meant.”

Appealing to Catholic voters, Trump urged them to reconsider supporting Harris or the Democratic Party. “There is no way you can be voting for these people,” he stated, adding, “I don’t know what they have against Catholics, but Catholics are treated worse than anybody.”

23 Oct 2024, 07:21 PM IST
US polls: Trump attributes survival of assassination attempt to divine intervention, says 'God saved me for a purpose'

