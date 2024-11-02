US Election 2024: Donald Trump sounds the ‘enemy from within’ alarm yet again

  • Donald Trump yet again warns of an 'enemy from within', claiming that 'very bad people' are trying to dismantle America’s democracy.

Ravi Hari
Published2 Nov 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump sits down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson during his Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Getty Images/AFP Photo
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump sits down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson during his Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Getty Images/AFP Photo(Getty Images via AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump has once again sounded the alarm regarding what he sees as an "enemy from within," highlighting internal threats that he believes could jeopardize American democracy. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump reiterated his conviction that the United States is facing this internal adversary.

Trump identifies "very bad people" as danger to democracy

In the fireside chat-style format, Trump asserted that there are “very bad people” within the country who pose a significant threat to its democratic foundations. “We do have an enemy from within,” he said, characterizing these individuals as dangerous and intent on dismantling the country’s political structure.

Trump urges vigilance against internal threats

“They would like to take down our country. They’d like to have our country be a nice communist country or a fascist in any way they can,” he warned, urging his audience to remain vigilant against such threats.

Trump points out irony in opponents' accusations

Trump remarked on the irony of the accusations directed at him, stating, “They’re the threat to democracy. You know, the amazing thing is where they say, ‘He wants to become elected, and he wants to put people in jail.’ How terrible. That’s what they’ve been trying to do to me for four years.”

This statement highlighted the former president's ongoing grievances regarding the various legal challenges and investigations he has faced since leaving office.

Trump positions himself as a target of conspiracy

The former president portrayed himself as a victim of political machinations, drawing parallels between his struggles and the broader narrative of an alleged conspiracy against him. “But they’re the greatest con artists,” he claimed. “Because as soon as I said an enemy from within, they said … oh, he’s saying an enemy from within. These are sick puppies, I’m telling you.”

US Election 2024 LIVE Updates Here

Trump has previously invoked the idea of an "enemy from within". Here are two recent examples where he discussed this concept:

October 13: Concerns about election day disruptions

In a Fox News interview on October 13, he expressed concerns about potential disruptions on Election Day, warning of "outside agitators" and reiterating his belief that radical left groups pose a greater threat than external forces. Trump stated, "We have some very bad people, radical left lunatics, and I think they’re the bigger problem." He suggested that the situation could be addressed by deploying the National Guard or, if necessary, the military, adding, “If necessary, it should be handled by the National Guard, or even by the military if needed, because they can’t let that happen.”

Also Read | Vance’s VP nomination call when Trump talks politics & Vance’s kid talks Pokémon

April: Predictions of immigration surge

In an April interview with TIME magazine, Donald Trump predicted that by the end of President Biden's term, the U.S. could see up to 20 million undocumented immigrants. He expressed concern over crime linked to migrants in cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, emphasizing the role of local law enforcement in addressing the issue. Trump stated, “We will absolutely start with the criminals that are coming in.” He indicated a readiness to use the National Guard to maintain order, saying, "If I thought things were getting out of control, I would have no problem using the military," while preferring to utilize the National Guard first.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: How would stock market react? Experts weigh in

Mobilizing his base

Trump's comments yet again resonate with his criticism of the current political climate and the Democratic Party. He has consistently argued that his adversaries are trying to undermine his legitimacy and block his return to power. His statements in Arizona are part of a broader strategy as he prepares for a potential presidential bid in 2024, framing the political landscape as a dangerous battleground to rally his base.

The former President's recent comments are designed to bolster support in this crucial swing state as the elections approach. While charting his political course, he aims to ensure that his warnings about an "enemy within" resonate with a substantial portion of the electorate.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 07:12 PM IST
      Popular in News

