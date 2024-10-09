The Republican presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump plans to hold October rally at Madison Square Garden, said reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to AP, Trump is again insisting that he can win the state of New York, a Democratic stronghold.

Trump lost New York to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 20 points in 2020.

The rally will kickoff an "arena tour" for the former president who plans to visit battleground states reported NBC News quoting the campaign official.

According to Bloomberg, his campaign is planning to hold the event on October 27 — roughly a week before Election Day.

However, the complete plan was not yet finalized.