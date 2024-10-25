US Election: Donald Trump’s shocking commitment to ban transgender ideology on his first day - ‘God created two genders’

At a recent rally at the Concord Convention Center, North Carolina, former US President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to banning what he terms "transgender ideology" in public schools and prohibiting gender-affirming procedures for minors.

Speaking to a largely Christian audience at the “11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting”, Trump outlined his plans for immediate action if re-elected in 2024.

“On day one, I will sign an executive order banning critical race theory or transgender insanity,” Trump declared. He emphasized his objective to "defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology", asserting his belief that "God created two genders: male and female."

Trump’s remarks also targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of hostility towards Christianity. He criticized her stance on allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports, which he argues undermines traditional values. "I will keep men out of women’s sports," he vowed, promising to enact a law to ban across all 50 states.

In addition to gender issues, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to religious freedom in education and highlighted familiar themes from his past campaigns, including the pledge that Americans would "proudly say 'Merry Christmas' again".

His speech focused on energizing his base by addressing key topics such as crime, abortion, and the defense of traditional values.