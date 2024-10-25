US Election: Donald Trump’s shocking commitment to ban transgender ideology on his first day - ‘God created two genders’

  • During the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting in North Carolina, Donald Trump reiterated his plans to ban transgender ideology in schools and restrict gender-affirming treatments for minors if he wins the 2024 election.

Ravi Hari
Published25 Oct 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Trump emphasized his belief in a binary understanding of gender, declaring, 'God created two genders: male and female,' and vowed to defeat what he referred to as the 'toxic poison of gender ideology.' Getty Images via AFP)
Trump emphasized his belief in a binary understanding of gender, declaring, ’God created two genders: male and female,’ and vowed to defeat what he referred to as the ’toxic poison of gender ideology.’ Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

At a recent rally at the Concord Convention Center, North Carolina, former US President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to banning what he terms "transgender ideology" in public schools and prohibiting gender-affirming procedures for minors.

Speaking to a largely Christian audience at the “11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting”, Trump outlined his plans for immediate action if re-elected in 2024.

“On day one, I will sign an executive order banning critical race theory or transgender insanity,” Trump declared. He emphasized his objective to "defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology", asserting his belief that "God created two genders: male and female."

Also Read | Is S&P 500 signalling a Kamala Harris win in 2024 US presidential polls?

Trump’s remarks also targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of hostility towards Christianity. He criticized her stance on allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports, which he argues undermines traditional values. "I will keep men out of women’s sports," he vowed, promising to enact a law to ban across all 50 states.

Also Read | Donald Trump says China’s Xi Jinping will bully Kamala Harris ‘like a baby’

In addition to gender issues, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to religious freedom in education and highlighted familiar themes from his past campaigns, including the pledge that Americans would "proudly say 'Merry Christmas' again".

His speech focused on energizing his base by addressing key topics such as crime, abortion, and the defense of traditional values.

Also Read | US poll results may not come until days after Nov 5; Here’s what to expect

As the 2024 election approaches, Trump’s campaign strategy appears to be aimed at rallying conservative voters by taking strong stances on social issues that resonate with his core supporters.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election: Donald Trump’s shocking commitment to ban transgender ideology on his first day - ‘God created two genders’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.