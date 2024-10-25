Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  US Election: Donald Trump's shocking commitment to ban transgender ideology on his first day - ‘God created two genders’

US Election: Donald Trump's shocking commitment to ban transgender ideology on his first day - ‘God created two genders’

Ravi Hari

  • During the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting in North Carolina, Donald Trump reiterated his plans to ban transgender ideology in schools and restrict gender-affirming treatments for minors if he wins the 2024 election.

Trump emphasized his belief in a binary understanding of gender, declaring, 'God created two genders: male and female,' and vowed to defeat what he referred to as the 'toxic poison of gender ideology.' Getty Images via AFP)

At a recent rally at the Concord Convention Center, North Carolina, former US President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to banning what he terms "transgender ideology" in public schools and prohibiting gender-affirming procedures for minors.

Speaking to a largely Christian audience at the “11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting", Trump outlined his plans for immediate action if re-elected in 2024.

“On day one, I will sign an executive order banning critical race theory or transgender insanity," Trump declared. He emphasized his objective to "defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology", asserting his belief that "God created two genders: male and female."

Trump’s remarks also targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of hostility towards Christianity. He criticized her stance on allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports, which he argues undermines traditional values. "I will keep men out of women’s sports," he vowed, promising to enact a law to ban across all 50 states.

In addition to gender issues, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to religious freedom in education and highlighted familiar themes from his past campaigns, including the pledge that Americans would "proudly say 'Merry Christmas' again".

His speech focused on energizing his base by addressing key topics such as crime, abortion, and the defense of traditional values.

As the 2024 election approaches, Trump’s campaign strategy appears to be aimed at rallying conservative voters by taking strong stances on social issues that resonate with his core supporters.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.