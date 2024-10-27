Donald Trump’s tirade against Kamala Harris continues; after ‘lazy, stupid’, ex-President calls her ‘low IQ’

US Presidential Election 2024: The battle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to win the US presidential race has intensified ahead of the November 5 elections. From long tirades to verbal attacks, the final phase has it all. Known for his ruthless verbal attacks, Donald Trump, in a recent podcast show called Kamala Harris a “low-IQ person.” The fresh remark came days after Trump called Harris a “lazy and stupid” person.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made the comments in a marathon interview with American podcaster Joe Rogan. During the interview, Trump expanded on his usual rally rhetoric and criticised Kamala Harris's policies, including overhauling the tax system. He also stressed his unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claim.

In the Rogan's podcast, Trump criticised Vice-President Kamala Harris and said that she could not even put two sentences together, which is in complete contrast to his own “dynamic oratory style”. In addition to lashing out at his opponent, Donald Trump also called tech billionaire Elon Musk as the “greatest guy”.

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘lazy, stupid’ person This is not the first time when the businessman-turned-politician has launched verbal attacks against Harris. Earlier, Trump had made called the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Harris, “lazy” and questioned her intelligence and energy. He also questioned her intelligence and referred to her as a person with a low IQ, reported the Economic Times.

In another election rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Donald Trump called the Vice President a "stupid person" and asked, "Does she drink? Is she on drugs?", reported ET.

About Donald Trump's interview with Rogan In the three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, Donald Trump discussed a range of topics related to America's diplomatic ties with China, life in space, present US government's economic policies, etc.