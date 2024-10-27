Donald Trump’s tirade against Kamala Harris continues; after ‘lazy, stupid’, ex-President calls her ‘low IQ’

Donald Trump escalates his verbal assaults on Kamala Harris, branding her as low IQ in a recent interview with Joe Rogan. He criticized her policies and continued to promote his unverified claims regarding the 2020 election ahead of the upcoming Presidential Elections

Livemint
Updated27 Oct 2024, 09:07 AM IST
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris(AP)

US Presidential Election 2024: The battle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to win the US presidential race has intensified ahead of the November 5 elections. From long tirades to verbal attacks, the final phase has it all. Known for his ruthless verbal attacks, Donald Trump, in a recent podcast show called Kamala Harris a “low-IQ person.” The fresh remark came days after Trump called Harris a “lazy and stupid” person.

Also Read | Who is Tommy Robinson? Supporters of anti-Islam leader in UK get arrested

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made the comments in a marathon interview with American podcaster Joe Rogan. During the interview, Trump expanded on his usual rally rhetoric and criticised Kamala Harris's policies, including overhauling the tax system. He also stressed his unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claim.

Also Read | Video: Trump makes fries at McDonald’s, says ‘worked 15 more than Harris’

In the Rogan's podcast, Trump criticised Vice-President Kamala Harris and said that she could not even put two sentences together, which is in complete contrast to his own “dynamic oratory style”. In addition to lashing out at his opponent, Donald Trump also called tech billionaire Elon Musk as the “greatest guy”.

Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘lazy, stupid’ person

This is not the first time when the businessman-turned-politician has launched verbal attacks against Harris. Earlier, Trump had made called the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Harris, “lazy” and questioned her intelligence and energy. He also questioned her intelligence and referred to her as a person with a low IQ, reported the Economic Times.

In another election rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Donald Trump called the Vice President a "stupid person" and asked, "Does she drink? Is she on drugs?", reported ET.

About Donald Trump's interview with Rogan

In the three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, Donald Trump discussed a range of topics related to America's diplomatic ties with China, life in space, present US government's economic policies, etc.

Former US President Donald Trump also discussed about one of his “biggest mistakes” during his tenure at the White House. Trump's interview with one of the most popular Podcaster in America is likely to increase the Republican supporter base ahead of the US Presidential Election voting.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump’s tirade against Kamala Harris continues; after ‘lazy, stupid’, ex-President calls her ‘low IQ’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.