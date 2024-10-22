US Election 2024: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump — battle for presidency heats up; find out who’s ahead

  • Many American voters have expressed concerns about the economy and immigration, with a significant portion favouring Trump's approach to these issues.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 06:38 PM IST
US Election 2024: Approximately 70 per cent of respondents in a recent survey believe that their cost of living is on the wrong track, while 60 per cent think the economy is heading in the wrong direction. AFP file photo
US Election 2024: Approximately 70 per cent of respondents in a recent survey believe that their cost of living is on the wrong track, while 60 per cent think the economy is heading in the wrong direction. AFP file photo

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has intensified the spotlight on the upcoming presidential election, revealing a competitive race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump. The survey, conducted among 4,129 US adults, including 3,481 registered voters, shows Harris holding a slim lead over Trump with 46 per cent to 43 per cent. Among likely voters, this lead widens slightly to 48 per cent for Harris and 45 per cent for Trump.

Key issues and voter sentiment

A significant portion of poll respondents expressed a preference for Trump's approach to critical issues like the economy and immigration.

Approximately 70 per cent of participants believe their cost of living is on the wrong track, while 60 per cent feel the economy is headed in the wrong direction. Trump leads Harris on the economy (46 per cent to 38 per cent) and immigration (48 per cent to 35 per cent). Immigration emerged as a top priority for voters, with many indicating it should be the focus of the next president's first 100 days in office.

Also Read | America is ready to turn the page, Harris is prepared for the job: Barack Obama

Harris' advantages

Despite trailing on key issues like the economy, Harris outperformed Trump on concerns related to political extremism and threats to democracy, with 42 per cent of respondents favouring her approach compared to 35 per cent for Trump. She also held an advantage over Trump regarding abortion and healthcare policies.

 

Also Read | US Election 2024: Trump says ‘Hand of God’ saved him; Harris ‘destructive to..’

Harris entered the presidential race in July, following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the reelection campaign after a disappointing debate performance against Trump in June. At that time, Trump was perceived as the frontrunner due to concerns over the economy and high inflation during Biden's presidency. However, inflation rates have recently begun to ease, reshaping voter sentiments.

Also Read | Trump vs Harris: How US Presidential Election 2024 could shape Bitcoin’s future

As the November 5 election approaches, the contest between Harris and Trump continues to tighten, with both candidates showing strengths and weaknesses on various issues. With voter sentiments fluctuating and the stakes higher than ever, the battle for the presidency is poised for an intense final stretch.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump — battle for presidency heats up; find out who’s ahead

      Popular in News

