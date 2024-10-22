US Election: ’He is not up to it’ — Tim Walz takes a hard shot at Donald Trump

  • Tim Walz takes a jab at Donald Trump's fitness for office, labelling him 'rambling' and 'exhausted'. The VP nominee suggests Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is ready to step in if necessary. ‘You can be damn sure JD Vance has read 25th Amendment,’ he warns.

Ravi Hari
Published22 Oct 2024, 09:35 PM IST
At a campaign event in Nebraska, Tim Walz criticises former President Trump, claiming he's 'not up to it' amid concerns about his age and energy on the campaign trail. AFP file photo
At a campaign event in Nebraska, Tim Walz criticises former President Trump, claiming he’s ’not up to it’ amid concerns about his age and energy on the campaign trail. AFP file photo(Getty Images via AFP)

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota governor, took aim at former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Omaha, Nebraska, criticising his capacity to lead.

In the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election, Walz weighs in on Trump's age and fitness for office, amid reports that Trump is feeling "exhausted" on the campaign trail. Walz described Republican presidential nominee Trump as "rambling" during recent appearances, suggesting that he may no longer be up to the demands of the presidency.

Also Read | Kamala Harris Taps Obama, Walz to Help Woo Male Voters From Trump

He also implies that Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, could be president someday if Trump wins and is unfit to serve. "He's not up to it," Walz stated, adding that Vance, Trump's running mate ally, is "waiting in the wings" and could be positioning himself to act.

Also Read | Tim Walz vs JD Vance: Hot-button issues in focus at US vice presidential debate

Walz referenced the 25th Amendment, which allows for the transfer of presidential powers to the vice president if the president is deemed unable to fulfill their duties. "You can be damn sure JD Vance has read the 25th Amendment," the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee remarked.

Also Read | Harris slams Trump: ‘He is only focused on himself… time to turn the page’

Tim Walz expresses concern over US institutions if Trump wins 2024 election

Walz raised alarms about the future of US institutions if Donald Trump secures a second term as president. Speaking at the rally, Walz said he is uncertain whether the nation's democratic structures would hold under another Trump presidency. Walz referenced recent comments by former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley, who reportedly described Trump as "fascist to the core". 

He also pointed to allegations that former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn was open to the idea of establishing military tribunals under a Trump presidency.

Also Read | Barack Obama ridicules Trump’s long speeches, dubs them ‘just word salads’

Summary of the 25th Amendment: Presidential succession and transfer of power

The Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution outlines the process for presidential succession and handling situations when the President is unable to perform their duties. If the President is removed, dies, or resigns, the Vice President immediately becomes President. The President can temporarily transfer power to the Vice President by declaring in writing their inability to perform duties, regaining power upon written declaration of recovery. 

If the President is unable to declare their incapacity, the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet can transfer presidential powers to the Vice President. If the President contests this, Congress decides the issue within 21 days. This Amendment ensures a clear and orderly transfer of executive power during emergencies or incapacitation.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election: ’He is not up to it’ — Tim Walz takes a hard shot at Donald Trump

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.