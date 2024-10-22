US Election: ’He is not up to it’ — Tim Walz takes a hard shot at Donald Trump

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota governor, took aim at former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Omaha, Nebraska, criticising his capacity to lead.

In the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election, Walz weighs in on Trump's age and fitness for office, amid reports that Trump is feeling "exhausted" on the campaign trail. Walz described Republican presidential nominee Trump as "rambling" during recent appearances, suggesting that he may no longer be up to the demands of the presidency.

Also Read | Kamala Harris Taps Obama, Walz to Help Woo Male Voters From Trump

He also implies that Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, could be president someday if Trump wins and is unfit to serve. "He's not up to it," Walz stated, adding that Vance, Trump's running mate ally, is "waiting in the wings" and could be positioning himself to act.

Walz referenced the 25th Amendment, which allows for the transfer of presidential powers to the vice president if the president is deemed unable to fulfill their duties. "You can be damn sure JD Vance has read the 25th Amendment," the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee remarked.

Tim Walz expresses concern over US institutions if Trump wins 2024 election Walz raised alarms about the future of US institutions if Donald Trump secures a second term as president. Speaking at the rally, Walz said he is uncertain whether the nation's democratic structures would hold under another Trump presidency. Walz referenced recent comments by former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley, who reportedly described Trump as "fascist to the core".

He also pointed to allegations that former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn was open to the idea of establishing military tribunals under a Trump presidency.

Summary of the 25th Amendment: Presidential succession and transfer of power The Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution outlines the process for presidential succession and handling situations when the President is unable to perform their duties. If the President is removed, dies, or resigns, the Vice President immediately becomes President. The President can temporarily transfer power to the Vice President by declaring in writing their inability to perform duties, regaining power upon written declaration of recovery.