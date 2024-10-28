US Election 2024: ‘How do you celebrate …?’ Trump questions Harris for rally with Beyoncé amid Israel-Iran tensions

  At rallies in Michigan and Texas, former US President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for attending a campaign event with Beyoncé in Houston, claiming her presence reflected the administration's misplaced priorities amid escalating global issue like the Israel-Iran conflict.

Ravi Hari
Published28 Oct 2024, 02:35 AM IST
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, October 26, 2024. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, October 26, 2024. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Vice President Kamala Harris at recent rallies across Michigan and Texas, condemning her decision to appear alongside pop icon Beyoncé at a campaign event in Houston, Texas on Friday night. Trump argued that Harris’s presence at the rally underscored misplaced priorities as the Biden administration faces ongoing global and domestic challenges, including the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

At the Michigan rally, Trump pointed to Harris’s appearance with Beyoncé as an example of what he views as the administration’s neglect of international and national security concerns. “We’ve got a war going on in Israel, and she’s out partying,” Trump remarked. Referring to the star-studded rally as a distraction tactic, he stated, “They have to use people to get people to come. At least we’re working to make America great again. That’s what we’re doing.”

Trump continued his criticism, casting doubts on the Biden administration’s leadership. “Nobody is in charge. Joe Biden is asleep,” he said. Addressing Harris’s choice to attend the rally, Trump questioned her timing and judgment, asking the crowd, “Can you believe that she’s out celebrating? How do you celebrate when you’re down by like a lot?”

At his Texas rally, Trump suggested that Harris’s choice to campaign in Texas instead of visiting swing states was a strategic move, implying that she was avoiding areas where her support is weak. “She doesn’t want to go to a swing state because she’s losing so badly in those states, so she decided to come to Texas,” Trump said.

In a broader critique, Trump pointed to what he described as the administration’s focus on “woke celebrity” culture, calling Harris’s rally with Beyoncé an example of the administration’s approach to politics. “Isn’t that exciting?” he said.

Trump also criticized Harris for not addressing issues he claims are more pressing, particularly the experiences of Texans affected by migrant crime. “She’s not meeting with any of the victims of migrant crime while she’s here after the hell that they’ve gone through,” he told his audience.

Trump’s comments emphasize his campaign’s focus on foreign policy and national security, spotlighting Harris’s event with Beyoncé as a distraction. As the former president ramps up his campaign, his criticism of Harris and the Biden administration’s handling of critical issues serves as part of his broader strategy to present his campaign as the one focusing on stability and security.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 02:35 AM IST
