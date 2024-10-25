US Election 2024: ‘I never said that,’ Trump confronts explosive Hitler report

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday denied report claiming he made positive comments about Adolf Hitler during his time in office, including an alleged remark that he wanted "the kind of generals that Hitler had." Responding to a question from a reporter while campaigning in battleground Nevada, Trump asserted, “I never said that.”

Trump referring to a recent report by The Atlantic, added, “I would never say that.”

The article published earlier this week reported that, during a private conversation while in office, Trump allegedly expressed a desire for generals similar to those under Adolf Hitler. According to The Atlantic, Trump reportedly remarked that he wanted "people who were totally loyal to him, who follow orders."

NBC News reported that The Atlantic defended its article when contacted for comment, with spokesperson Anna Bross asserting, “We stand by our reporting, as we have with our prior reporting on former President Trump and his various statements.”

John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, reportedly backed these claims, stating in recent interviews that Trump spoke favorably of Hitler’s leadership style on multiple occasions.

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly criticizes Trump’s leadership and ideology John Kelly has raised serious concerns about the former president’s leadership style and political inclinations in a recent interview with The New York Times. Kelly, who served from 2017 to 2019, described Trump as aligning with "the general definition of a fascist" and pursuing an authoritarian approach to governance.

In his interview, Kelly claimed that Trump admired authoritarian figures, specifically referencing Hitler’s leadership style, and reportedly desired generals who displayed absolute loyalty, similar to those who served under Hitler. "Looking at the definition of fascism, it’s a far-right, authoritarian, ultra-nationalist political ideology," Kelly explained, suggesting that Trump’s tendencies aligned with such a model.

Also Read | Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

Trump fires back at John Kelly amid sharp criticisms Former US President Donald Trump has hit back against John Kelly, his former White House Chief of Staff, after Kelly’s recent criticisms accusing Trump of belittling U.S. soldiers and exhibiting authoritarian tendencies. Kelly, who served in Trump’s administration from 2017 to 2019, made these allegations in a recent interview, sparking Trump’s pointed response on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In his posts, Trump dismissed Kelly as a "total degenerate" and claimed the retired Marine General fabricated stories due to "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Specifically refuting Kelly’s claim that he had called fallen U.S. soldiers “losers and suckers,” Trump labeled the accusation “a lie.” He underscored his frustration at having to address what he deemed falsehoods, saying he felt compelled to “hit back in pursuit of the truth.”

Trump’s remarks included further criticisms of Kelly’s character and performance during his tenure as Chief of Staff. Describing Kelly as "tough and dumb," Trump added that Kelly had "turned to JELLO" over time and suggested he no longer considered him a valuable adviser. Ultimately, Trump noted he had asked Kelly to “move on,” asserting, “John Kelly is a lowlife, and a bad General, whose advice in the White House I no longer sought.”