US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in even tighter race now, polls hint at 270-268 result

US Presidential Election 2024: Recent polls show Kamala Harris slightly leading Donald Trump in the presidential race, especially in battleground states: Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris, in a combination of file photographs.
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris, in a combination of file photographs.(REUTERS)

Months after entering the US presidential race, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris gained significant popularity in many American regions against Republican Donald Trump. A New York Times report indicated a possibility of a 270-268 result between Harris and Trump, hinting at a slight lead by Harris against the former US president.

Also Read | US Elections: Poll shows Trump leads Harris in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina

The new trends were released after the news outlet concluded its New York Times/Siena College post-debate polls in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin battleground states. The new poll highlighted a fresh trend in the US presidential election, starkly contrasting public opinion weeks ago.

Donald Trump has an advantage over strength on economic issues

Despite Kamala Harris's promising performance in the debate, which helped her gain popularity in such a short time, she is lagging behind Donald Trump among voters mindful of economic issues in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Harris says US immigration system ‘needs to be fixed..’

The polls indicated Trump's enduring strength on economic issues. In Michigan, it will be a neck-and-neck race, as the New York Post report indicated polls showing 48% support for Harris and 47% support for Trump. However, the percentage can be changed subject to the poll's margin of error.

Key issues among US voters

Economic issues, abortion rights, and the attack on the US Capitol were some of the key issues voters considered when choosing their Presidential candidate. Harris is facing resistance in Wisconsin, which has been considered a stronghold for Democrats. A few voters told NYP that they were not supporters of Kamala Harris but would vote for her to stop Trump.

Also Read | ’Banned’ Bunker-Buster Bombs used by Israel to kill Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Key US Presidential Election battleground

The US Presidential Election will be held in November this year. Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio are among the key political battlegrounds of the election. According to Washington Examiner, Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are other key battlegrounds of the election and impact the result.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in even tighter race now, polls hint at 270-268 result

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.