US Election: Kamala Harris outlines peace strategy to end Israel-Hamas conflict after Sinwar’s death

  • Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict during a town hall in Pennsylvania, emphasizing her commitment to ending the violence. She acknowledged the significant civilian casualties and described the situation as 'unconscionable'.

Ravi Hari
Published26 Oct 2024, 01:15 AM IST
Harris pointed to the reported death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a potential turning point for peace.
Harris pointed to the reported death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a potential turning point for peace. (REUTERS)

Vice President Kamala Harris recently pledged to work towards ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas during a town hall in Pennsylvania. While addressing concerns from voters about US funding for Israeli military efforts, Harris acknowledged the high civilian toll, stating, “Far too many innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed.”

Harris characterized the situation as “unconscionable” and suggested that recent developments, including the reported death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, may provide an opportunity to bring about peace. She emphasized the need to secure the release of hostages, provide relief to Palestinian civilians, and pursue a two-state solution that ensures security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Vance advocates for Ukrainian autonomy in conflict resolution with Russia

In a separate discussion, Senator JD Vance who is running mate of former President Donald Trump addressed the situation in Ukraine during a NewsNation town hall, suggesting that Ukrainians might have to make difficult decisions.

Vance emphasized that the responsibility for determining the future of Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia rests primarily with the Ukrainian people. He expressed concerns about the exhaustion and dwindling resources faced by Ukraine, stating, “I honestly think that the Ukrainians are going to have to make that decision themselves.”

Vance pointed out the fatigue among Ukrainian leaders, noting that both in private and public discussions, they are increasingly acknowledging that the conflict cannot continue indefinitely. “They’re already so exhausted... They don’t have the manpower, they don’t have the equipment, they don’t have the money,” he explained.

The senator reiterated the necessity for dialogue, emphasizing that both Ukraine and Russia must come together to engage in meaningful diplomacy to resolve the crisis. “Russia is going to have to, of course, make the decision about what it will do to stop the fighting,” Vance stated, underscoring the importance of a negotiated settlement.

While acknowledging the complexities of the situation, Vance maintained that it is essential to facilitate discussions, even if it means involving Russia. “We don’t have to like Russia, we don’t have to agree with them invading, but we’ve got to get them together,” he said.

