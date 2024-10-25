LIVE UPDATES

US Election 2024 Live Updates: Harris urges end to Israel-Palestine conflict

1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Harris suggested that recent developments, including the reported death of Hamas' Yahya Sinwar, offer an opportunity to move toward peace. ‘I do believe we have an opportunity to end this war,’ Harris said, emphasizing the need to bring hostages home and provide relief to Palestinians.