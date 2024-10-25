Explore
US Election 2024 Live Updates: Harris urges end to Israel-Palestine conflict
LIVE UPDATES

US Election 2024 Live Updates: Harris urges end to Israel-Palestine conflict

1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Livemint

Harris suggested that recent developments, including the reported death of Hamas' Yahya Sinwar, offer an opportunity to move toward peace. ‘I do believe we have an opportunity to end this war,’ Harris said, emphasizing the need to bring hostages home and provide relief to Palestinians.

Poll data shows a tight race, with Trump holding a narrow lead over Harris in key swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. (REUTERS)

All attention is focused on the high-stakes battle between US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump on November 5.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp critique of her presidential opponent, former President Donald Trump, describing him as "unstable, dangerous, and unfit to serve" in the lead-up to the upcoming US elections. She made these statements during an interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

With two weeks remaining in the presidential campaign, Democrat Kamala Harris is dedicating much of her time to bolstering support in the "blue wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. She aims to prevent a repeat of Hillary Clinton's setback in those states eight years ago. Her itinerary highlights the Democratic nominee's strategy to secure a victory against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

25 Oct 2024, 06:02:40 PM IST

US Election 2024 Live Updates: Why election results could be delayed

The upcoming US presidential election on November 5 could see delayed results due to the counting of mail-in ballots, particularly in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

With extensive counting of mail-in and absentee ballots in key battleground states, initial results could shift over several days, reminiscent of the 2020 election. AP Photo

Read the full details here

 

25 Oct 2024, 05:27:23 PM IST

US Election 2024 Live Updates: Harris urges end to Israel-Palestine conflict

Kamala Harris addressed a Pennsylvania voter’s concerns regarding US funding for Israeli munitions.

Harris acknowledged the high number of innocent Palestinian civilians killed, describing the loss of life as "unconscionable."

The vice president cited the death of Hamas political leader Yahya Sinwar as a potential turning point to end the war.

She emphasized the importance of bringing hostages home and providing relief to Palestinians.

25 Oct 2024, 05:22:05 PM IST

US Election 2024 Live Updates: Kamala Harris warns of Trump's 'enemies list' if re-elected

Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, noting it’s just 13 days away.

Harris Stressed that voters will determine who occupies the Oval Office on January 20.

The VP suggested during CNNC town hall that a potential second Trump term could involve "plotting revenge" and targeting "enemies within".

She escribed Trump as "unstable" and "unhinged," warning he may create an "enemies list" if re-elected.

25 Oct 2024, 05:16:09 PM IST

US Election 2024 Live Updates: Beyoncé to appear with Harris in Houston

32-time Grammy winner Beyoncé will join Kamala Harris at a rally on Friday night in Houston, her hometown.

According to a report, Beyoncé is likely to perform at the event.

