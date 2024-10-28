US Presidential Election 2024 Live Updates: As the US presidential election campaign heats up with less than two weeks until polling day, both candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, exchanged sharp criticisms of one another.
Former President Donald Trump, during his campaign in Pennsylvania, lashed out at Vice President Harris, claiming that if elected she would "guarantee" the United States would enter World War III and would be ineffective in dealing with global leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Hill reported.
"To make her president would be to gamble with the lives of millions of people. She would get us into a World War III guaranteed because she is too grossly incompetent to do the job," Trump stated.
The former first lady highlighted the attack on abortion rights as a sign of potentially harmful restrictions on women’s healthcare. She cautioned that while some men might consider voting for Trump out of frustration with the slow pace of progress, “your rage does not exist in a vacuum."
While Harris was with Obama in Michigan, President Joe Biden visited the Laborers’ International Union of North America in Pittsburgh. He mentioned that Harris once walked a picket line with the United Auto Workers — “she has a backbone like a ramrod" — while Trump has undermined organised labour, AFP reported.
All attention is focused on the high-stakes battle on 5 November between US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Stay tuned with LiveMint to get US Presidential Election 2024 Live Updates.
US Presidential Election 2024 Live Updates: During a rally in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), Kamala Harris praised young voters for being “rightly impatient for change", and told the audience that “there is too much at stake" in the campaign.
Marvel's Hulk and Captain America actors Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle respectively, were also at the rally, extending their support to Harris.
Kamala Harris on October 27 rallied voters in Philadelphia in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. She said, “no one can sit on the sidelines" in this year's presidential election.
“We are focused on the future and we are focused on the needs of the American people, as opposed to Donald Trump, who spends full time looking in the mirror focused on himself," Harris said.