US Election 2024 Live Updates: Harris to visit three key swing states, Trump focuses on North Carolina

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2024, 06:57 PM IST

Vice President Kamala Harris embarks on a swing state tour today, visiting Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin alongside Liz Cheney. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is concentrating on solidifying his support in North Carolina.