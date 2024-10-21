All attention is focused on the high-stakes battle between US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump on November 5.
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp critique of her presidential opponent, former President Donald Trump, describing him as "unstable, dangerous, and unfit to serve" in the lead-up to the upcoming US elections. She made these statements during an interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.
With two weeks remaining in the presidential campaign, Democrat Kamala Harris is dedicating much of her time to bolstering support in the "blue wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. She aims to prevent a repeat of Hillary Clinton's setback in those states eight years ago. Her itinerary highlights the Democratic nominee's strategy to secure a victory against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Harris made these remarks during an interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.
During the interview, she said, "Listen to me... Donald Trump is unfit to serve, he is unstable, dangerous and people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader who spends fulltime demeaning and engaging in personal grievances... American people are tired of that."
Harris further criticised Trump, accusing him of being willing to use the American military against US citizens and targeting individuals engaged in peaceful protests.
She said, “And here's the bottom line, he has repeated it many times, he has talked about turning the American Military on the American people, he has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest, he has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him."
Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black, and first Asian American to hold the vice presidency. If elected president, the 59-year-old would make history as the first woman to assume the role.
She is up against former President Donald Trump, who is eyeing a historic return to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020. If he wins, it would be the first time in over 100 years in US history, that a President would serve two non-consecutive presidential terms.
Get all the US Presidential Elections 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
Kamala Harris, alongside Liz Cheney, is on a three-stop swing state tour today, to visit Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
The tour kicks off in Pennsylvania.
- Speech in Chester, Pennsylvania
- Address in Oakland County, Michigan
- Rally in Waukesha County, Wisconsin
Donald Trump focuses on gathering support in hurricane-hit North Carolina.
Former US President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit Charlotte, North Carolina, next Friday for a campaign event.
This visit is part of his efforts to support Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in key states as the election approaches.
Obama has been actively campaigning in various swing states, including recent stops in Arizona and Nevada, aiming to mobilize voters ahead of the critical election.
He campaigned in Arizona on Oct 18 and in Nevada on Oct 19. Next week, he's expected to also hit Michigan and Wisconsin.
Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris will make their first joint appearance in Georgia on Thursday. The event aims to rally support ahead of the upcoming election.
This joint effort comes as Democrats seek to maintain momentum in critical battleground states.
Obama is making campaign stops in several swing states as the election approaches. After visiting Arizona on October 18 and Nevada on October 19, he is scheduled to head to Michigan and Wisconsin next week.
Former President Donald Trump will be at the Steelers-Jets game in Pittsburgh tomorrow night, watching alongside energy industry leaders, elected officials, and former NFL players Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.
Trump is also scheduled for an interview with a local news station WPXI.
Harris-Walz campaign's upcoming visits in Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 22.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will kick off the day by speaking alongside former President Barack Obama in Madison, Wisconsin.
Following the Madison event, Governor Walz will travel to Racine, to deliver remarks in the evening.
Former US President Donald Trump is facing widespread backlash after making controversial comments during a rally past weekend in Detroit, Michigan, where he referred to potential voters as "fat pigs".
Trump encouraged his supporters to participate in early voting, stating, “Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote. Go tomorrow, it’s just starting, go and vote." However, in his controversial comments as he addressed women directly, said, “Tell them, ‘Jill, get your fat husband off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump; he’s going to save our country.’" He added, “Get him up, Jill, slap him around, get him up!"