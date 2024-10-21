US Election 2024: Obama condemns Trump’s ‘Day of Love’ label for January 6 Capitol Hill attack

Barack Obama expressed disbelief over Donald Trump’s comparison of the violent events at the Capitol to peaceful gatherings like Woodstock.

Ravi Hari
Published21 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
At a rally in Las Vegas on October 19, former President Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump for referring to the January 6 Capitol attack as a “day of love.” AP file photo
At a rally in Las Vegas on October 19, former President Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump for referring to the January 6 Capitol attack as a “day of love.” AP file photo(AP)

Former US President Barack Obama condemned Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s characterisation of the January 6 Capitol attack as a “day of love” during a rally in Las Vegas on October 19 in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his speech, Obama expressed disbelief at Trump’s attempts to compare the violent attack on the US Capitol to peaceful gatherings from the past, notably referencing events like Woodstock.

Speaking on Trump’s response to the January 6 mutiny, Obama stated, “He called Jan 6 a day of love, like it was Woodstock,” emphasising the stark difference between the two events.

Obama's remarks aimed to highlight what he sees as Trump's ongoing attempts to downplay the severity of the January 6 revolt.

Obama is currently on the second leg of his six-day campaign tour across six key battleground states. After a successful rally in Arizona, he has upcoming stops scheduled in Detroit, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Madison.

Trump called January 6 a "Day of Love" in controversial remarks

January 6 marked a violent attempt by Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, seeking to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes. 

During a recent campaign event ahead of the presidential election, former President Donald Trump referred to January 6, 2021, as a “day of love”, even though the event resulted in multiple fatalities and significant damage to the historic building. 

Trump defended the actions of the thousands who gathered in Washington, DC, asserting that they were motivated by a belief that the election had been “rigged”. He downplayed the severity of the events, declaring that there was “nothing done wrong at all” during the rally his supporters reportedly hosted outside the White House.

Trump had described the rally he hosted outside the White House, stating, “Nothing done wrong at all.” In his narrative, Trump claimed, “There were no guns down there. We didn’t have guns. The others had guns, but we didn’t have guns.” 

He attempted to downplay the violence and chaos that unfolded when his supporters stormed the Capitol, insisting that the individuals involved represented “a tiny percentage of the overall” crowd, which he said was largely peaceful.

Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to make history in the 2024 elections as the first woman and the first Black and Asian American presidential candidate. 

She is facing former President Donald Trump, who is aiming for a historic comeback to the White House after his contentious departure in 2020. Harris's candidacy represents a significant step forward for progress and representation, while Trump's campaign seeks to regain his former position. 

With the election date set for November 5, 2024, both candidates are ramping up their campaigns, concentrating on crucial issues that resonate with voters.

21 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
