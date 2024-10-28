US Election 2024: ‘Only paper ballots ensure honest election,’ says Trump demanding major voting reforms

  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reiterated his belief that the 2020 election was fraudulent, claiming that judges were unwilling to engage with his cases. He called for a return to paper ballots as the only means to ensure election honesty.

Ravi Hari
Published28 Oct 2024, 09:05 PM IST
Trump accused Taiwan of stealing US chip business and suggested they should financially contribute to American protection efforts. He hints at potential cabinet choice for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He also stated that if he wins the 2024 election, it would be his last, and insists on the importance of fair elections.
Trump accused Taiwan of stealing US chip business and suggested they should financially contribute to American protection efforts. He hints at potential cabinet choice for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He also stated that if he wins the 2024 election, it would be his last, and insists on the importance of fair elections.(Getty Images via AFP)

Former President Donald Trump recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast for an extensive three-hour interview, where he discussed a range of topics including the integrity of the 2020 election, US relations with Taiwan, and potential cabinet choices if he wins the presidency again.

Doubles down on 2020 Election claims

Trump reiterated his belief that the 2020 election was marred by fraud, stating, “The judges don't want to touch it. They would say, you don't have standing... The judges didn't have what it took to turn over an election.”

Calls for Paper Ballots

Trump criticized the voting process, suggesting that only paper ballots could ensure an honest election. “Unless you have paper ballots, it can never be an honest election,” he declared.

Criticizes Taiwan for chip business theft

Trump also discussed international relations, specifically accusing Taiwan of stealing US chip business and suggesting that they should pay for American protection. “You know, Taiwan, they stole our chip business,” Trump told Rogan. “Okay. They want us to protect and they want protection. They don’t pay us money for the protection, you know? The mob makes you pay money, right?,” emphasizing his stance on international trade and protectionism.

Campaign promises include tax reforms

He further expressed openness to the idea of eliminating federal income taxes, stating, “Yeah, sure. Why not?”

As he campaigns for a return to the presidency, the former president has advocated for the removal of several taxes, including those on tips, social security, and overtime pay. He has also proposed replacing certain federal income taxes with tariffs.

Views on extraterrestrial life

When the conversation shifted to extraterrestrial life, Trump revealed he has “never been a believer” in the idea that aliens have visited Earth, despite acknowledging that he was briefed on government knowledge regarding such matters during his presidency. “It’s not been a big thing for me,” he noted.

Collaboration with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump expressed his desire to include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his administration, specifically regarding health initiatives, although he acknowledged their differing views on oil and gas.

He said, “Oh, I completely am,” but added, “the only thing I want to be a little careful about with him is the environmental. Because he doesn’t like oil, I love oil and gas.” He said he’ll tell Kennedy to “focus on health, do whatever you want.” Trump also said he faced pressure not to collaborate with Kennedy, citing influences from “big Pharma.”

On future elections

As he campaigns for a second term, Trump expressed that if he wins the 2024 election, it would be his last. “If I win, that’ll be, this will be my last election,” he said. “But I think I owe it to the country. We have to have fair elections,” he stated, underlining the need for fair elections in the country.

Defends his leadership style

Trump defended his leadership style, claiming, “I was actually the opposite of a dictator. I was a very straight guy.”

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 09:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: ‘Only paper ballots ensure honest election,’ says Trump demanding major voting reforms

