US Election 2024: Trump vows to end Ukraine conflict on election night with calls to Putin and Zelensky

  • Trump at a recent rally in Nevada, stated his plans to reach out to both Putin and Zelensky on election night, asserting that he would urge them to 'stop it', if elected. And Putin said, ‘It seems to me that he said it sincerely. We certainly welcome statements of this kind…’ told reporters.

Ravi Hari
Published26 Oct 2024, 01:46 AM IST
In a show of support for Trump's diplomatic efforts, Putin remarked that he is open to ending the war in Ukraine, believing that Trump speaks 'sincerely' about wanting to resolve the conflict.
In a show of support for Trump's diplomatic efforts, Putin remarked that he is open to ending the war in Ukraine, believing that Trump speaks 'sincerely' about wanting to resolve the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly expressed his openness to discussing an end to the war in Ukraine, following comments made by former President Donald Trump about his willingness to negotiate peace if re-elected.

According to the New York Post, during a news conference at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Putin stated, “What Mr. Trump said recently, what I heard, [is] he spoke about the desire to do everything to end the conflict in Ukraine.” The 72-year-old leader added that he believes Trump spoke “sincerely” about his intentions to bring the nearly 32-month-old conflict to a close.

“It seems to me that he said it sincerely. We certainly welcome statements of this kind, no matter who makes them,” Putin was quoted as saying to reporters by the publication.

Trump has long claimed he could resolve the Ukraine conflict swiftly.

Donald Trump announced, New York Post reported, during a rally in Nevada that he plans to reach out to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on election night, November 5, if he wins the election. Trump stated that he intends to initiate discussions aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I’m going to work on that from the day, hopefully the day that we win, which is Nov. 5th, in the evening," Trump said, emphasizing his commitment to resolving the conflict. "On the evening of Nov. 5th, I will call Putin. I will call Zelensky. I’ll say, ‘We got to stop it.’

As both leaders express a willingness to explore avenues for peace, the international community watches closely for any developments in the ongoing conflict.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 01:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Trump vows to end Ukraine conflict on election night with calls to Putin and Zelensky

