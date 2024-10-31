US Election 2024: ‘The process goes on, with or without you’ – Why Michelle Obama says voting is essential

Former first lady Michelle Obama delivered an impassioned call for civic engagement in Atlanta, headlining an event hosted by her nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote. Just days before the upcoming election, Obama urged voters to shake off political apathy and embrace their role in shaping the nation’s future. Her speech drew on personal insights from her experiences at the highest levels of power, warning against complacency and emphasizing the long, often challenging path toward progress.

“Change takes decades” Obama acknowledged the frustration many feel about the slow pace of change in American politics. “In this country, change takes not days, but decades, y'all,” she said. “So that can be frustrating. It’s natural to wonder if anyone hears you, if anyone sees you.” She underscored the need for patience, encouraging people to use their voices to demand better from leaders.

Reflecting on her years working alongside some of the most influential figures in the world, Obama reminded attendees of the power held by those who engage fully in the political process. “I have sat at tables with some of the most powerful people in the world,” she shared. “And let me tell you, a lot of these people sitting at those tables have absolutely no clue what your lives are like. They could not care less about your apathy. In fact, they welcome it. They are happy to be in full control of this game.”

Rejecting apathy, embracing power Obama’s message urged her audience to understand that voting is essential to being heard, especially as many individuals and institutions would rather keep power in fewer hands. “You have a choice,” she said. “You can listen to them. You can fold your arms and stay home. Or you can listen to me... There are only a handful of very wealthy people in the world who can actually afford to be indifferent about our politics.”

Obama pointed out that “the process goes on, with or without you,” underscoring that, by abstaining from voting, individuals may inadvertently strengthen the positions of those who do not prioritize their interests.

“Two things can be true” Obama highlighted the importance of both voicing frustration and continuing to work for progress. “It’s our job to show folks that two things can be true at once: that it is possible to be outraged by the slow pace of progress and be committed to your own pursuit of that progress,” she told the audience.

Her critique extended to the social media age, where she commented on people being “thirsty for likes” from followers rather than genuinely engaging with community needs. “We’ve got folks excited to vote on reality shows but not willing to vote for their actual reality,” Obama said, urging voters to be part of political engagement.

A collective responsibility When We All Vote, Obama’s organization, aims to increase voter turnout and political participation, particularly among young people and communities that have historically faced barriers to voting. As Obama led a call-and-response, chanting “When we all vote,” the crowd enthusiastically replied, “We win!”

Obama emphasized that voter turnout isn’t just about swaying an election but about controlling the trajectory of one’s power and potential. “We choose not just the trajectory of our city, our state, our country — we’re choosing the trajectory of our own power,” she said, calling on everyone present to engage with the political process.

A warning for the younger generation Addressing young voters, Obama warned about the future impact of political apathy. “You don’t have the luxury to be indifferent to who’s in power and who makes the rules,” she stated, explaining that those who abstain from voting will be left to “clean up the mess.” She urged young people to take action now, so they don’t end up feeling like strangers in their own country in the years to come.

