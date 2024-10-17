US Election 2024: Trump stands firm on pet-eating allegations against migrants, insists they were ’reported’

  • During a town hall meeting with Latino voters aired on Univision, Donald Trump discussed immigration and job creation but faced backlash for his controversial claims about Haitian immigrants, including the assertion that they engage in alarming behaviors like eating pets.

Ravi Hari
Published17 Oct 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Donald Trump reiterated controversial claims about migrants while discussing immigration and job creation, asserting that many Hispanics oppose illegal immigration and emphasizing the need for legal entry.
Donald Trump reiterated controversial claims about migrants while discussing immigration and job creation, asserting that many Hispanics oppose illegal immigration and emphasizing the need for legal entry.(Win McNamee / Getty Images via AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump spoke to Latino voters during a town hall meeting in Miami set to air on Univision Thursday night. He discussed key issues such as immigration and job creation. However, his remarks were overshadowed by controversial claims about migrants, including a repeated assertion that they are involved in unusual and alarming behaviours, such as eating pets.

During the town hall, Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, was confronted by a Spanish-speaking audience member who inquired whether he truly believed his previous comments about migrants made in Springfield, Ohio. Trump defended his statements, insisting, “I was just saying what was reported,” and added that such claims had been widely circulated in the media.

“This was just reported. I have not... I was there, I’m going to be there, and I’ll give you a full report when I do, but that’s been in the newspapers and reported pretty broadly,” he claimed.

Promises of job creation

Trump reiterated his commitment to bringing jobs back to America, stating, “You are not going to be looking at one job. You are going to be looking at a job that you want. You’re going to have your choice.” He portrayed himself as a strong advocate for farmers, asserting that he is the “best thing” to happen to the agricultural sector. 

In response to concerns about the impact of deporting undocumented migrants, Trump acknowledged the need for labour but insisted that any migrants must enter the country legally and with a love for America. He criticized the Biden-Harris administration, claiming they had “totally lost control” over immigration.

Focus on immigration

Trump emphasized that many Hispanic individuals oppose illegal immigration, stating, “The people that are the most against it are Hispanic people; they are totally against it.” He argued that jobs in the Black and Hispanic communities are being taken by undocumented immigrants.

The town hall also touched on the January 6 Capitol riots, where Trump supporters breached the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results. When asked about his former Vice President Mike Pence, who has distanced himself from him since the riots, Trump deflected, saying, “Hundreds of thousands of people come to Washington. They didn’t come because of me. They came because of the election. They thought the election was a rigged election. That’s why they came,” characterizing the day as “a day of love from the standpoint of the millions.”

Comments on Vice President Harris

Trump was asked to name three positive traits of Vice President & Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He stated that she “seems to have an ability to survive,” “has some pretty longtime friendships,” and “has a nice way about her”. However, he criticized her, suggesting that her qualities do not serve the country well.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 10:35 PM IST
