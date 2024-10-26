US Election: US a ‘garbage can for the world...Millions pouring in,’ Trump’s alarming warning about immigration crisis

  • Former President Donald Trump intensified his focus on immigration during an Arizona rally, labeling the United States a 'garbage can for the world' due to current border policies. He claimed that the influx of undocumented immigrants is fueling crime.

Ravi Hari
Published26 Oct 2024, 02:51 AM IST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Rebecca NOBLE / AFP)
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Rebecca NOBLE / AFP)(AFP)

Former US President & Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump intensified his immigration rhetoric, describing the United States as “like a garbage can for the world” due to its current border policies.

At an Arizona rally, which took place less than two weeks before Election Day, Trump underscored his long-standing focus on immigration as a central theme of campaign.

During his address, Trump claimed that the US has become a dumping ground for migrants, asserting, “They unleashed an army of migrant gangs waging a campaign of violence.” He emphasized his belief that the influx of undocumented immigrants is contributing to a rise in crime, a point he has reiterated throughout his campaign. “You got millions of people pouring in,” he declared. “And we are just not going to let it all happen.”

Also Read | JD Vance vs Tim Walz: The evolving role of US Vice President – 5 key points

Trump's comments included a familiar refrain, as he falsely insisted that armed migrants had taken over Times Square in New York City, further portraying the US as an “occupied country”. This inflammatory rhetoric was accompanied by his derogatory characterization of journalists as “the enemy of the people.”

Also Read | From crazy quotes to McDonald’s punchlines: Walz delivers epic jabs at Trump

In addition to his immigration focus, Trump escalated his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling her “stupid” and questioning her intellect.

The former president's rhetoric aims to galvanize his base by framing immigration as a critical issue that threatens the fabric of American society.

Also Read | Obama in fiery Atlanta speech: ‘Harris will focus on you, not money or ego’

With Election Day approaching, Trump's strategy highlights his reliance on fear-based messaging regarding immigration and crime, aiming to resonate with voters concerned about safety and national sovereignty.

