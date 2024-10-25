US Election: ‘We don’t need a wannabe dictator,’ Obama’s fiery rebuke of Trump’s leadership

Former US President Barack Obama joined Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday on the campaign trail for the first time this election season, delivering a powerful message to rally support for Democrats less than two weeks before Election Day.

Obama delivered a fiery criicism of Donald Trump during a rally in Atlanta where he urged voters to reject the former president's bid for a second term. Speaking alongside Democratic Presidential candidate Harris, Obama made it clear that the stakes are high as Election Day approaches.

Obama: ‘We don’t need four years of a wannabe dictator' In a speech that drew cheers and applause, Obama criticized Trump’s leadership style and his approach to governance. “We do not need four years of a wannabe king – a wannabe dictator, running around trying to punish his enemies,” Obama stated, emphasizing the need for a return to principled leadership.

“America is ready to turn the page. We are ready for a better story,” he declared, framing the election as a critical turning point for the country.

Obama hits back: ‘Trump took credit for my economy’ Obama specifically targeted Trump’s claims regarding the economy, accusing him of taking credit for the positive economic indicators from his own administration. “I handed over 75 straight months of job growth to Donald Trump – and all he did was give tax cuts to folks who didn’t need it,” he stated, challenging Trump’s narrative as he seeks reelection.

Obama slams Trump’s pandemic relief tactics The former president also criticized Trump’s handling of pandemic relief, pointing out that his administration did not boast about financial assistance. “We didn’t put our name on it because it wasn’t about feeding our egos,” Obama remarked. He dismissed Trump’s actions as self-serving, warning voters not to be deceived by his gestures. “Do not fall for that okie-doke. Don’t be bamboozled. Don’t get fooled,” he cautioned.

Obama: Second Trump presidency would mean a cabinet of ‘loony’ advisors In a broader critique of Trump’s character and decision-making, Obama warned that a second Trump presidency would lead to a cabinet filled with individuals who share Trump’s erratic tendencies. “Unlike the first time, he won't have people like John Kelly around to stop him. He'll have people who are just as loony as he is,” he said, referencing comments from Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly about the former president’s behavior.

Harris says Trump’s leadership has become ‘increasingly unhinged’ Vice President Kamala Harris echoed Obama’s sentiments, highlighting the increased volatility of Trump’s leadership over the past years. “So much is on the line in this election, and this is not 2016 or 2020. The stakes are even higher,” she noted. “You see it every day. He has become increasingly unhinged,” Harris added.

With Election Day fast approaching, Obama’s impassioned remarks underscored the urgency for Georgians to participate in the electoral process and reject Trump’s leadership style.