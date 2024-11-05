The US Presidential Election 2024 voting will begin on November 5. The election will decide the fate Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as presidential candidates. Voting takes place on November 5, with results counted on November 6.

The US Presidential Election 2024: The much-awaited polling battle of the year is set to begin as Americans step out to cast their vote in the battle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 5. As several poll surveys hint, the battle between the Republican and Democratic candidates will be close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting will be held on November 5, and the ballots will be counted on the evening of November 6, hours after the release of exit polls.

US Presidential Election 2024: Where to watch the battle? People can join news networks on November 5 after 5 pm EST ( 2:30 am IST on November 6). The ballot counting will begin shortly after that, i.e., early in the morning on Tuesday, November 5. For live coverage of the US election results, readers can track US-based channels or visit Livemint's US Presidential Elections LIVE Updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Presidential Election 2024: Polling, vote counting dates and timings The official voting for US Presidential Election 2024 will begin on Tuesday, November 5. The exact timing of the beginning of polling will differ from state to state. But normally, US citizens will vote from 6 am to 8 pm, which will be equal to 4:30 pm on November 5 till 6 am on November 6 for people living in India.

The voting nearly ends around 7 pm to 11 pm EST in swing states, which are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Exit polls, which will assess voter opinions, will begin at 5 PM EST (equivalent to 2:30 AM IST on November 6). Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic candidate in the 2024 US Presidential election. If she wins the polls, she will make history by becoming the first woman and first person of Indian descent to become US President. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}